HOUSTON – A first-of-the-month thunderstorm wreaked havoc on the facilities at the Sheriff's Department, E-911 and county jail.
As of the meeting on Tuesday, July 6, the full extent of the damage was unknown, however, what damage had been found was pretty extensive.
The fire loop had been destroyed, and will need to be replaced immediately to have fire protection at the facilities.
Several computers had been fried, and one even caught fire according to Sheriff James Meyers.
The phones were also messed up, and there have been technicians working to repair them as more problems arose.
The Board declared issued an emergency order due to the lightning storm and gave Purchase Clerk Tommie Morgan authority to do what is necessary to fix what damage had been done.
They also accepted a quote from E-Fire for the fire loop system.
According to Meyers, lightning has been an issue at the Sheriff's Department/Jail for years, and he said that this is roughly the fifth lightning strike issue in the last eight years.
They discussed potentially getting an inspection to find out where it is striking and what can be done to fix the situation, if anything.
No decision was made on that though.
Supervisors also:
– Approved the June Minutes with necessary corrections.
– Approved allowing EMA Director Linda Griffin to apply for a Mitigation Grant for a generator for the County Jail.
– Approved the meal log.
– Approved allowing Griffin to dispose of records from the 2011 tornado disaster.
– Approved allowing the purchase clerk to purchase a generator for $25,087 for the EMA Office from the mitigation grant that was received for it.
– Discussed the new fire truck for Rhodes Chapel, and are going to make a decision at the next meeting when the official grant approval letter has been received, as it had not been mailed out in time. The price of the truck is $261,999, however, with the grant, the county will only have to pay a fraction of that.
– Approved the solid waste 90 day list.
– Approved the real and personal edit roll.
– Approved tax rolls, equalizing the July board order, and set the public hearing for Aug. 2 in Okolona and Aug. 3 in Houston.
– Approved pay requests for projects on County Road 410 and 405.
– Approved hiring Michael Williams full time to the Road Department with a six month probationary period.
– Approved going with the lowest quote from the Rail Road Yard on a culvert for County Road 159 in the amount of $11,200.
– Approved getting quotes on a 6x50 culvert for County Road 54.
– Approved culvert requests.
– Received the list of receipts and expenditures through May.
– Discussed working on an ordinance for the solid waste disposal, which would require people to dispose of personal dumpsters and cans that are unsightly.
– Approved FMLA Leave for Michael Rooker.
– Approved the Chickasaw County School District Budget.
– Approved signing a letter of support for Samsung's participation in TVA RFP, which would include a solar farm project in Chickasaw.
– Declared the office of Coroner vacant and named Larry Harris the interim Coroner, and set the special election for Nov. 2.
– Approved the lad redemption settlements.
– Approved final resolutions on industrial tax exemptions:
Trace Industries
Crestfoam (2)
Franklin
International Paper (2)
United Industries
– Approved a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for removing a bridge on County Road 413 and replacing with a steel pipe.
– Approved a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for removing a bridge on County Road 413 and replacing it with a plastic pipe.
– Approved a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for a tributary to Chico Creek.
– Approved a resolution with Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District for a log jam on Chuquatonchee Creek.
– Approved claims for payment.
– Approved inventory removals.
– A motion to accept Harris Designs bid for website design failed 3-2 with District 5 Supervisor Margaret Futral, who made the motion, and District 2 Supervisor Bill Blissard, being the two yes's.
– Approved rejecting all bids on website design and readvertising by a vote of 4-1, with Futral being the only no.
– Discussed a stop sign that needs replacing on County Road 410.
– Set a work session for July 20 to discuss road projects.