One of the memories I retained from my childhood was weekends at my grandparents' house. Of these memories, they are accompanied by a soundtrack of sorts, the most predominate being that of the soap operas my grandma would watch.
I often think of that deep, booming voice, commanding the attention of all present saying “Like the sand through the hour glass, so are the days of our lives.”
This while accompanying these fond memories of days and even years past, it is also a bit of a motto for all of us. It has been said, and I am honestly not sure where it originated (perhaps with Adam and Eve after their banishment from paradise), that time flies faster the older you get. As I know many of you already know, this is true. It seems that my life has kicked into overdrive, and I am speeding towards that cliff that is the inevitable demise of this Earth-bound vessel I will have called home for however many years I live. There is not one event that comes to mind when I think of what brought about this revelation for me, instead, it is just a culmination of all of my life experiences in conjunction with the fact that I still have not come to terms with it having been five years since I graduated high school. It seems like it was just yesterday.
I have come so far, but everything I have, just like everything we know, is fleeting. We are all of us marching the line toward that aforementioned cliff, each step is just one closer. However, it remains up to us to decide what we do with those steps. Will we cure cancer? Will we set foot on another planet? What about becoming famous? All of these and more within reach if we take heed of the warning we have been given and do not take a single moment for granted.
Remember, you can do anything you set your mind to, it is just a matter of adjusting your perspective and adapting to the situation. When you do that, you are as free as sand, flowing through an hour glass.