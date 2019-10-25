HOUSTON -- Jaiden Linley, a junior at Houston High School, was recently chosen for the State Superintendent Student Advisory Council.
Students from different backgrounds, school size and regions in Mississippi will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy in Mississippi with Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education.
“I’m looking forward to hearing directly from students on issues of importance to them,” Wright said. “As our clients, we want to make sure public education provides them with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful. The council also allows students to interact with their peers from around the state and learn from one another.”
The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to Wright. The selected students will act as liaisons between MDE and public school students from across the state. Council meetings will be held twice (fall and spring) during the school year.
Linley is the daughter of Sedrick and Lashanda Linley. She is a member of the Beta Club, Anchor Club, HOSA, and FFA. Upon high school graduation, Linley plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in veterinary medicine.