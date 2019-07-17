It was a proud night for Chickasaw County Lions Club when they took in two new members. Lions of Mississippi 1st Vice District 30-M Governor Andy K. of Columbus did the honors by inducting the new members, Renee Davis and Linda Griffin.
Bette Carder was the sponsor of both. There are two more individuals who have be accepted to become members, but were unable to attend the meeting last Monday.
The club is growing and the Lions are roaring. If you are interested in joining the local branch of the largest service organization in the world, Lions Clubs International, call one of these local members. The motto of the Lions Club members all over the world is “We Serve.”
The major focus of Lions is to help the local area with problems of sight (in 1925 Helen Keller challenged them to become Knights of the Blind), of hunger, of the environment, of diabetes and of childhood cancer. The Chickasaw County Lions are just getting started with the help of the Maben Lions Club and of other Lions officers across the District, so they are looking for new members who have good character, a willing spirit, and a purpose to SERVE the community.