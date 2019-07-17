Piper Leigh Myers, Baby Miss Northland, age one, of Houston, MS will be a contestant in the state wide Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant finals in Vicksburg, Mississippi on July 20-21, 2019.
She is the daughter of Cody and Jayde Myers.
The Little Miss and Mr. Magnolia State Pageant is the largest pageant in the state of Mississippi. The pageant is a unique one where the children do not wear glitzed-out pageant attire or anything fake, such as hair, spray tans, etc.
The winners of each division will receive $1,000 cash scholarship for their future educations.
Pageant competition will take place on Saturday, July 20, 2019, and the crowning ceremonies will take place Sunday, July 21, 2019.
To support your hometown contestant, you may visit the “Miss Magnolia State Pageant Face Book Page” and vote for your favorite contestant for the Viewer’s Choice Award between July 1-18 (must click like on original picture). It is totally free and just a great way to show your support.
The contestant in each group that has the most “likes” will be crowned the Viewer’s Choice winner in each age division. You may also learn more about the pageant at www.missmagnoliastate.com.