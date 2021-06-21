HOUSTON – Little league football coaches from Houston hosted a fun-day on Saturday for children who signed up for the program.
The event was filled with drills, good food and an intense kickball matchup to end the day.
Parents met at city hall in Houston to sign their children up for the little league football program.
It was estimated that about 30 children signed up to participate. After sign-up, children, parents, coaches and former Houston players met at the park outside of Houston High School to start the festivities.
The kids started the day by splitting into different age groups and working on numerous football drills with their assigned coaches and former players such as Olympian Shaquile Vance and Southern Miss athlete Jalen May.
“It was great watching them work hard and go for their dreams,” Jalen May, receiver for Southern Miss said. “I was in their shoes at one point. I started playing football when I was 7 and seeing them come up where I came from makes me feel good.”
Coach Reggie Buchanan, the organizer of the event, gave important information about the little league program and what will be happening after Labor Day when the season starts.
“I have been coaching for seven years now and I love it. Our main goal is to prepare these kids for middle school and high school,” Coach Buchanan said. We compete for a league in Oxford, and we play against teams like Oxford, Tupelo, South Panola and Lafayette.”
Other former Houston players present included: Uriah Shepard, Ole Miss running back, Calvin McMillan, Mississippi State tackle, Jylon Davidson, Mississippi Delta defensive back, Jalen Washington, All American and Allen Robertson, Coahoma Tigers linebacker.
The age range to sign up is 6-12.