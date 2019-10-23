HOUSTON – TTH Kennels of Mississippi hosted the first annual meet and greet in Houston at Joe Brigance Park on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The purpose of the event was to bring different kennels together and allow people to interact with each other as well as the dogs while raising awareness about the breed because they are often viewed in a negative light.
Kennel owner Amanda Heair stated they wanted to get all the kennels together to hang out with each other and their families while getting to see and love on all the beautiful dogs.
There was also a dog show that accompanied the meet and greet.
“Christian (Cervantes) contacted me after I posted the event on Facebook, about doing a dog fun show as well that day and I told him absolutely,” said Heair. “I contacted the city to be sure we did not have any type of bulldog ordinance before following through with my plans. This breed gets a bad rap for being aggressive but they are truly just giant lap dogs. Just big babies with huge hearts who do not have an aggressive bone in their body. I want to show more people just how lovable they really are. We didn’t have any problems with any of the dogs that day. Everyone got along human and dog both.”
Heair said that the event was a success and it is something that she is interested in making an annual event.
“We had an amazing turnout for our first Meet and Greet and hope that next year is even bigger,” she said. “We were also taking donations that day to help our local animal rescue C.H.A.S.E.”
Everyone had fun and of course the dogs received some love.