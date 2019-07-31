HOUSTON – The Regions Bank in Houston said good bye to its banker of 28 years on Friday.
Betty Holder, who has worked at Regions for 28 years, retired.
She has enjoyed her time at the bank, but she decided it was time to step back.
“It's been great getting to know your customers,” said Holder. “It's amazing how you love all of your customers after waiting on them fro 28 years. You become close. You help them get a car, buy a house or just helping them with their financial needs. It's just a good feeling.”
She has seen many changes to the bank as well.
“When I first started here, we could make our own loan decisions and put our own rates on vehicles,” said Holder. “Bookkeeping was here, proof was here, everything was right here. Now everythinig is centralized, but it has been good experience.”
She does not regret one minute of her time spent at Regions, and would do it all again if she had to.
“It's been an ever-changing banking environment for the last 28 years,” said Holder. “But it's been good.”
Holder's last day was Friday, July 19.