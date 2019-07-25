JACKSON – Many local high school and middle school coaches in various sports attended the Mississippi Association of Coaches Multi-Sports Clinic held at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson July 16-19.
The clinic is in its 64th year of providing valuable coaching information to the coaches from all over the state. The guest speakers in each sport are from colleges and high schools all over the south. The Southeastern Conference is well represented at the clinic with speakers from University of Arkansas, Louisiana State University, Mississippi State University, and the University of Mississippi.
There were also speakers from the Southern Mississippi, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Monroe, South Alabama, and Tulane University. Several community college coaches from our state also spoke and attended the clinic. Over 1,500 coaches annually attend this event.
Several coaches from Houston and Chickasaw County attended this clinic. Okolona Chieftains Head Football Coach Lamart Harvey and his entire coaching staff attended.
Coach Harvey said, “The clinic gives our coaches some time to meet as a staff and discuss our player personnel and the practice schedule for the upcoming season. We attend rules meetings for each individual sports. We also attend meetings that can possibly enhance our program by collaborating with other high school and college coaches. CPR certification and CEU’s are also offered along with many sports vendors for equipment or merchandise we might need for our seasons.”
Houston Hilltoppers Head Football Coach Ty Hardin and his staff also attended.
Coach Hardin said, “The clinic is great for networking with other coaches and exchanging ideas to better our sports programs. The clinic also allows us the opportunity to meet and listen to college coaches on what kind of student athletes they are looking for in their programs in the future. The football speakers have been great at the clinic this year and our staff has picked up some great suggestions on how to make our program even better.”