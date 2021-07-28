Local firefighters spent time in Biloxi recently, attending the 84th Annual MS Fire Fighter’s and Fire Chief’s Conference.
Chickasaw County was well represented with Chief Terry Tucker – Okolona Fire Department, Chief Andy Harmon – Thorn Fire Department, Chief Bo Yeatman – Woodland Fire Department, Chief Jo Cross – Houlka Fire Department and Chief Jennifer Williams – Southeast Chickasaw Fire Department all in attendance.
Chickasaw County had one of the largest attendances this year. Not only did several local chiefs attend, but many departments (Houston, Houlka, Okolona, Thorn, Southeast and Woodland) were represented with several of their members attending the conference as well.
Attendees had the opportunity to meet with various vendors from across the state as well as the nation. There was representation from the MS Attorney General’s Office, MS Burn Camp Foundation, MS Rating Bureau and State Fire Marshal’s office, just to name a few. There were also equipment vendors available to answer questions, demonstrate new products and provide quotes and information.
During the three-day event, Chief Jo Cross – Houlka Fire was awarded Firefighter of the Year by the MS Firefighters’ Auxiliary, Chief Jennifer Williams – Southeast Chickasaw was awarded MS Fire Chief Designation – Level 2 and Assistant Chief Bobby Sanderson – Houston Fire was awarded lifetime membership into the MS Fire Fighter’s Association.
Chief Terry Tucker – Okolona Fire was re-elected to his position as 1st Vice President of the MS Fire Chiefs’ Association; he also received his MS Fire Chief Designation – Level 2 at the Mid-Winter Conference held in January in Starkville.
On Saturday morning, during the annual Firefighter Memorial Service, several individuals from Chickasaw County were remembered: Stevie Brassfield – Houston Fire (retired), Thomas Guido – Southeast Fire, Chief Barry Dendy – Woodland Fire (retired), Chief Jesse Brand – Okolona Fire (retired), Chief David Alford – Thorn Fire (retired).
Each year the MS Fire Fighter’s Association designates funds to award scholarships to high school seniors that have a parent or grandparent in the Association. This scholarship is in memory of Ray Bryant, a charter member of the Association. The Association also designates funds to award scholarships to firefighters who are members that want to further their education. During the banquet and awards dinner on Saturday evening, Ms. Emma Lee Garner, granddaughter to Assistant Chief Bobby Sanderson, was awarded a scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Information on both of these scholarship can be found on the Association website, www.mffa.com.