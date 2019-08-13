ORANGE BEACH – Two Houston girls helped the MSX06 12u softball team place second out of a group of twelve earlier this month.
Amee Buckley and Carman Owen added their talents to the team of girls based out of North Mississippi. The team were the runners up of the Orange Beach world series which brings in many competitive travel softball teams to the coast.
“12u is a very competitive league of travel softball,” said Amber Fulton mother of Buckley. “We just have so much pride for these girls. They played their hearts out and we’re happy to have local girls representing us.”
“We fought hard for it. I am proud of our girls,” says assistant coach Josh Patterson. He says that the 3-5 hour practices really bring the girls to their fullest potential.
The team practices more or less year round with few breaks. They have two seasons, one in the first part of the year and another right after classes end. They are currently entering a lull where the coaches can revamp the team and retool them for next season. This also gives the girls a chance to play on school teams.
Buckley will be pitching for the JV Topper team this year.