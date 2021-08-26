High school football in Chickasaw County takes center stage this week as seasons open in Houston, Okolona, Vardaman, and Hebron Christian School.
What team is playing and where, who on the team is playing, of course, all depend on the vagaries of Covid.
Of course, hard-core football fans know the whole year is divided into four seasons: Pre-season, season, post-season and off-season.
Assuming your home team is playing, support it, for reasons both traditional and economic.
Going to the game does more than just show your tradition of school spirit.
Remember that football pays the freight for much of the athletic programs at most schools.
Since most if not all public school districts usually get less than they need -- or deserve -- from Jackson, it is vitally important to support your home team with your admission fees.
“The season” not only begins a two and a half month love affair with area football enthusiasts, it’s the start of the nine-month odyssey of high school sports.
A lot is on the line when school teams suit up each week, including school and community pride. Communities rally around their school sports teams. They can be good morale builders for a community.
Sometimes the local teams aren’t as successful as their fans would like. When that happens, quite often fans’ interest disappears and family and friends are the only ones left supporting the “home team.”
If you get upset when your team loses, think about those young men and women who have worked hard to prepare for competition. They probably feel worse than you.
As this season begins, we encourage you to back your home team by attending the games -- whether at home or on the road.
Demonstrate good sportsmanship and thereby help make sure the game story shows up on the sports page, and not on page 1 as a law enforcement matter.
Support your team.
For economic reasons as well as school pride, follow the advice from the Beachboys’ hit from years ago, and “Be True To Your School.”