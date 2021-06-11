Houston:
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Tuesday, June 8: Shatara with Mississippi Tobacco Free “Tales about Tobacco Free”
Tuesday, June 15: Michelle with MDOT “Tails about Myrtle the Turtle and Liter”
Tuesday, June 22: Angie with 4-H Mississippi State Extension Office “Head to Hoof and Tail to Hoof”
Tuesday, June 29: Jane Farmer with Comfort Creatures Doggie Tails
Houlka:
11 a.m.
Tuesday, June 8: Everything Horses with Melanie Holladay
Tuesday, June 15: Animal Origami with Ms. Marilyn
Tuesday, June 22: Wet and Wild with Ranger Peri
Tuesday, June 29: Carla's Critters
Okolona:
Tuesday, June 8: Dinosaur bag craft/Grab and go crafts
Tuesday, June 15: Dress the dinosaur craft/Grab and go crafts
Tuesday, June 22: Puppy Tissue Roll Craft/Grab and go crafts
Tuesday, June 29: Kite and Stars Craft/ End party and game day.