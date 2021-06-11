Houston:

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Tuesday, June 8: Shatara with Mississippi Tobacco Free “Tales about Tobacco Free”

Tuesday, June 15: Michelle with MDOT “Tails about Myrtle the Turtle and Liter”

Tuesday, June 22: Angie with 4-H Mississippi State Extension Office “Head to Hoof and Tail to Hoof”

Tuesday, June 29: Jane Farmer with Comfort Creatures Doggie Tails

Houlka:

11 a.m.

Tuesday, June 8: Everything Horses with Melanie Holladay

Tuesday, June 15: Animal Origami with Ms. Marilyn

Tuesday, June 22: Wet and Wild with Ranger Peri

Tuesday, June 29: Carla's Critters

Okolona:

Tuesday, June 8: Dinosaur bag craft/Grab and go crafts

Tuesday, June 15: Dress the dinosaur craft/Grab and go crafts

Tuesday, June 22: Puppy Tissue Roll Craft/Grab and go crafts

Tuesday, June 29: Kite and Stars Craft/ End party and game day.

