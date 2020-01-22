HOUSTON • The Refuge foster care closet now has a branch in Chickasaw County with the hopes of helping foster families.
The Refuge – Chickasaw is a branch of The Refuge, which was founded in Tupelo and is based out of the NorthStar Church. There are also branches in Monroe, Pontotoc, Union and Prentiss counties. It is a ministry that seeks to, in their own words, “bring awareness to the orphan crisis in Mississippi.”
The Chickasaw branch held its first donation drop off on Dec. 19. The drive is held at the Houston First Baptist Church once a month, and they accept items that would be needed by these families. These items include: children’s clothes, shoes and toys from birth to 18 years; they also except larger items such as cribs, bedding, strollers and high chairs, etc. The furniture can be gently used, however, they do ask that all socks, underwear, stuffed animals and hygiene products be new.
Donations are only accepted during the monthly drop off drives, however, as the organization is not staffed adequately enough to receive donations outside of the drop offs.
They rely on volunteers to help make the drives operate efficiently and ultimately be successful. They usually seek 15-20 volunteers per event. Several local church groups have volunteered their help for the next few drop offs as well.
Volunteers have a variety of duties that they must see to during a drop off. These include assisting in unloading cars, sorting items and organizing the clothes and other items in the closet.
While donations can not be made outside of the drop off, helping foster families is a full time affair. Any foster family that is in need of items after a new placement may reach out to set up an appointment by contacting the Houston First Baptist Church at (662) 456-5311 during regular business hours, they ask that callers not leave a voicemail. Families can also set up an appointment by emailing therefugechickasaw@gmail.com. Families must bring in their custody papers and each child will receive a duffel bag, a stuffed animal, age appropriate toys and a week’s worth of clothing.
While the closet is new to Chickasaw, it has seen tremendous support from the community.
“The growth of our closet is amazing,” said Mary Jon Rea, a representative of the Chickasaw chapter. “We are told in James 1:27 to take care of the orphans so we decided to use ‘Be the village’ as our motto. We formed an outreach group from area churches to help us spread the word and they have been such an asset to our closet. They have brought in monetary donations as well as helping in other ways.”
When the group was first established in the area, they were in need of many supplies to get off of the ground. The people of Chickasaw County stepped in and helped out, and they contribute much of their success to them.
“When we began, we needed cubbies to store the clothes in and we had no money,” said Rea. “We had people give donations to purchase the needed cubbies, as well as commercial storage shelves and a clothes rack being donated to our closet. Every need that we have had so far has been met or exceeded. The community has been very generous with donations on drop off nights, assisting us in filling our closet with a wide variety of items that are needed. The Lord is at work in this closet and our community is truly being the hands and feet of Jesus!”
This is not all that they do, however.
On Feb. 10, from 6-7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, they will be hosting an orientation that seeks to provide families who are interested in fostering with information about foster care and its many elements. They will address things such as foster care in general, what a foster parent is, the children who are in foster care, other things that need to be considered and how the licensing process works. It will be headed up by Rescue 100, an organization that partners with churches to prepare foster families.
According to The Refuge-Chickasaw, there is a need for foster families in this area, so anyone who might be interested is urged to attend the free orientation and see if fostering a child is right for them. There is no obligation to foster after attending. To register for the orientation, visit www.mdcps.ms.gov/rescue100.
The Refuge-Chickasaw will also be hosting another donation drop off on Feb. 4 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the first set of glass doors on the west side of the church.
For more information about The Refuge and how ways to help, visit their Facebook page at The Refuge-Chickasaw.