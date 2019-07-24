BIRMINGHAM, AL – A local student was recently honored for her academic achievements.
Mary Herrod of Houston was among the 1,519 students named to the Samford University’s 2019 spring semester Dean’s List.
To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
She is majoring in English.