Several area students are the recipients of Foundation scholarships at Itawamba Community College for 2019.
They include:
Aberdeen – Ashley Tayte Stevens, Donald A. Baker Endowed Scholarship; Perashia Chamar Dunlap, Phillip A. Sheffield Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Amory – Lukecia Freeman, Ernest and Jamie Joyner Annual Scholarship; James Daniel McAfee, Gene M. Tilghman “Gone Fishing” Endowed Scholarship; Ashley Cherie Scarnato, Honorable Sharion R. Aycock Endowed Scholarship; Leigh Kathryn Reynolds, North Mississippi Education Consortium Endowed Scholarship; Jasmine Connor, W.O. Benjamin Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Jake T. Williams, Walmart Endowed Scholarship;
Belden – Tessa Trimble, JT Crabb Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Carrie Addelyn Bridges, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Ecru – William Hence Hooper, Adam N. Wages Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Katie Henry, Ouida Kennedy McDaniel Academic Endowed Scholarship;
Fulton – Cailee Yielding, Jimmie Uval and Hilda Crane Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Cora Yielding, Nick Sabine Endowed Scholarship and Pat Miles Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Grace Elisabeth Beaty, A.J. Pitts Memorial Annual Scholarship; Leah Elizabeth Brown, AT&T Endowed Scholarship; Noah Locastro, Billy Spigner Memorial Annual Scholarship, Fulton Lion’s Club Endowed Scholarship and Twila Brown Memorial Endowed Scholarship; McKenzie Cooper, Bonnie Ruth Gibbs Owings Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Kaley Beth Logue, Charlie and Terry McCarthy Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Sabrina Hope Ables, Dana Grissom Cockrell Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Jade Parker, David and Betty Cole Endowed Scholarship; Zachary Stanphill, Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation Vocational Technical Special Needs Endowed Scholarship; Baleigh Tanner, Dr. Billy Collum Nursing Annual Scholarship; Mitchell Langston, Edgar Irwin Moore and Ruth Moore Endowed Forestry Scholarship; Chandler Wall, J.E. Staub Memorial Annual Scholarship; Vesmond Dilworth, Johnny and Bessie Lynn Crane Endowed Scholarship; Cody Lane Domino, Kelly Wade Prestage Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Kayleigh Underwood, Kelly Wade Prestage Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Gloria Faith Norris, Land Bank of North Mississippi Annual Scholarship; Emma Johnson, Maranda Darlene Ray Little Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Kelcie Graham, Mitch Wheeler Memorial Annual Scholarship; Haley Pounds, Pam Wheeler “Life of Service” Annual Scholarship and Wilson L. and Wanda Heering Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Haley Michelle Williams, Stanley D. Moses Endowed Scholarship; Remington Kole Houston, Suzanne Sumerford Endowed Scholarship; Savannah Cheyanne Crowley, Tommy and Natalie Kline Endowed Scholarship;
Golden – Kacie Allana George, Dr. Thomas and Martha Bourland Burch Endowed Scholarship; Jerrod Isaac Graham, Jo and Travis Staub Endowed Scholarship; Chase Allen, John and Beth Cleveland Endowed Scholarship;
Guntown – Leanna Billingsley, Dorothy W. Gibbs Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Timothy Allen Barnett, Ernest and Jamie Joyner Adult Learner Endowed Scholarship;
Hamilton – Cade Michail Baggett, Mississippi Manufacturers Association Endowed Scholarship;
Houlka – Faith Alexandria Knox, The Next Level Endowed Scholarship (Hassell Franklin);
Houston – Jamorris Emmanuel Morgan, Anson Aven Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Jackson – Ro’Darien Pendleton, Carolyn Franks Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Mantachie – Melissa McNeece, Herrick Foundation Endowed Scholarship; Chacie Funderburk, Margaret Gurley Loden Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Hannah N. Bishop, Quail Unlimited Annual Scholarship; Timothy J. Gatlin, R.T. (Mickey) West Memorial Endowed Scholarship; James Michael Nanney III, Winford Junior Rogers Endowed Scholarship;
Marietta – Savannah Sue Odom, Dexter Digby Annual Scholarship; Chad Allon Stephens, Dorothy Hobson Endowed Scholarship;
Nettleton – Karli Rose Harris, Christopher Neil Thomas Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Okolona – Aliyah Berry, Tim Bowens Endowed Scholarship for Excellence;
Pontotoc – Logan A. Cleveland, Alvin Ashmore Memorial Endowed Pharmacy Scholarship; Taylor Hughes, Ann Stubblefield Gibbs Endowed Honorary Scholarship; James Elliot Montgomery, AT&T Endowed Scholarship; Benjamin Merritt, Dorothy D. and George H. Ruff Foundation Vocational Technical Endowed Scholarship; Aleyna Nicole Wilgermein, Mississippi Retired Teachers Association Annual Scholarship; Kimberly M. Tedford, The Rev. Dr. Roy H. and Doris Finney Ryan Endowed Scholarship;
Saltillo – Mallori Peek, Edna Fisher Todd Annual Scholarship; Sam Parker, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Annabelle Bunch, Pearl Markham Burch Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Charles Ray Miller, Troy York Crubaugh Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Alexis Crafton, W.E. Boggs Endowed Scholarship;
Shannon – Kaiyah A. Ruth, Glyn and Martha Wiygul Endowed Scholarship;
Smithville – Austin Childers, Wilson L. and Wanda Heering Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Thaxton – Anna Funderburk, AT&T Endowed Scholarship;
Tremont – Noah Brewer, George W. Owens and Mae H. Owens Endowed Scholarship;
Tupelo – Noah Carpenter, Billy Spigner Disability Annual Scholarship; Elizabeth Middleton, Billy Wheeler Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Jody D. Patterson, Chris Hayden Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Rocky K. Coleman, D.D. Nicolau for the Ruff Foundation Career Vocational Technical Endowed Scholarship; Alisa Roark, DECS Pathway Annual Scholarship; Mi Dan Huynh, Dr. Marshall E. Hollis Endowed Pharmacy Scholarship; Jakierra Latrice Brown, John S. Crubaugh Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Jordan Drake Browning, Robert Loden Endowed Scholarship; Destiny Vaughn, Sherry Senter Stubblefield and Nancy Senter Presley Endowed Scholarship; Morgan Aldridge, Tom and Fredda Robinson Family Annual Scholarship; and
West Point – Katherine Deanes, Dixie Medlin Memorial Endowed Scholarship.
Foundation scholarships are provided and funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries or organizations. For more information on scholarship endowment, contact Michael Upton, director of advancement, (662) 862-8035 or maupton@iccms.edu.