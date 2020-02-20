Franklin Corporation turned 50 years old this past week. They celebrated the anniversary in style, feeding all of their employees as well as supplying 50th anniversary t-shirts.
This shows a trend that is becoming more and more apparent in not only Chickasaw County, but America as a whole, local businesses are the lifeblood of these small towns.
Local business owners are infinitely more charitable than businesses who are owned by some Fortune 500 company that couldn’t find us on a map. They are from that particular community, and they have an intimate understanding of the morals and inclinations therein. These are key qualities in a business owner, and they lend to a greater understanding of the challenges faced by these communities and allow them to assist with the resolution of these issues. They have their finger on the pulse of the community.
There are dozens of examples in Chickasaw County alone, Franklin being one that was previously mentioned. It employs thousands of people from all over Chickasaw, providing for a stable economy, as well as a decreased unemployment rate. They also offer a scholarship for one lucky student each year, allowing that student to attend college and further their education.
Another excellent example would be Grocer’s Pride. Owned by Kirkham Dendy, Grocer’s Pride has been in Houston for almost 40 years, and they have proudly served the community. They employ high school-aged kids, and work around their school schedule to allow them to get their education while building an employment history. This has seen an upturn in employed youth in Chickasaw, and as such, the economy has also benefitted.
Houlka Supermarket is much the same. They employ local people and offer a service that is necessary for the town.
We also play a part in these operations as the employees, and that is just as important. Without us, there would be no company. Ask any local business owner and they will tell you that the employees are the most important part.
So, these businesses have a symbiotic relationship with these communities and it holds untapped potential for growth, as long as we are all willing to do so.