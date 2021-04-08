I went to the movies this weekend and saw, not an old movie, re-released top bring in those who haven't experienced it on the big screen and those who yearn for that nostalgia, no I saw a BRAND SPANKIN' NEW MOVIE!
It got me to thinking too, what a year it's been.
This time last year, we were just starting to feel the wide-reaching effects of the pandemic in Mississippi, and little to nothing was open.
I myself was finishing up my mandatory 14 day quarantine due to a potential exposure scare, thank God I tested negative.
In fact, I've yet to have the virus, and I hope it stays that way.
But nonetheless, I was ending the two week stint at home, and I was ready to get back to work to get some sort of normalcy in my life.
However, little did I know that it would be anything but.
The closures and shelter in place orders drug on and on for months.
All of my usual comings and goings seemed to come to a screeching halt.
Everything I did before my quarantine had virtually vanished in a puff of smoke.
I often joke that I disappear for two weeks and everything just falls apart. I am just trying to interject a little bit of humor into a not so humorous situation to hopefully help someone who may need that laugh.
However, it seems now that maybe things are beginning to return to somewhat normal.
To many, the two hours spent in that dark theater watching Godzilla Vs. Kong, excellent movie by the way, were just that, time spent sitting watching a movie. However, it meant so much more to me. It meant change, it meant freedom, it symbolized the return of “normal” or what passes for it these days.
I took in every second, my eyes glued to the screen as if I was watching the most mesmerizing thing on the planet, hoping that this would never end, and in a way it didn't.
I came out o fit feeling like a new person, with a new outlook on things.