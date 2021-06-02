It is May 27, 2021, a hot and sultry afternoon. Their families are burying Pam and Roger as I write.
The sandy bluff west of Houlka Creek is getting a pair of worthy tenants. They will rest near the Harmons, Whitts, Pumphreys, Housers and others, including my Mother and three generations of her forebears. They become another link in the interlocking net of kin, friends and loved ones whose memory ties me to this area.
Pam Warnick and Roger Curry were a few years younger than I. They were in junior high when I graduated from Woodland School. I returned to teach there five years later to find Pam and Roger as seniors.
The Class of ‘71 was a talented and fun loving group. In retrospect, I realize that this group had it within their power to make or break me as a teacher. Fortunately for me, they chose former.
Pam and Roger were sweethearts. Her grandfather was the school custodian and soon to be my best friend.
“Looks like that young man is gonna be my grandson-in-law,” he predicted. He was right.
Both were smart and funny, but Pam was talented musically and intellectually as well. I wondered whether they would be a compatible couple.
As it turned out, Roger was the sly but wise one. He was smart enough to marry a brilliant and talented young lady whose moral compass, familial devotion and community spirit served them well. Lesser men might have been intimidated.
Their life together reminds me of another couple who married young. The bride was supremely intelligent and well educated. The groom had been educated in the school of hard knocks.
He was secure enough in his masculinity to prize his wife for her mind and beauty. That union lasted nearly 71 years before death parted them.
Strong, intelligent women; men secure in their masculinity who prize those traits; and true love, devotion, and fidelity bless their families and communities.
Pam and Roger had more than their share of ill luck, but they met their challenges head on with grit and determination. To know them was to admire and love them.
I am saddened by their passing while grateful for their friendship. My heart goes out to their children and their families, and to Mrs. Warnick.
I know that you are numb with grief, but hope that the love this community had for this couple will help you find peace and healing.
I no longer attend funerals, I often visit my departed friends and love ones at Arbor Grove. I’ll be stopping by their place of rest to relive happy times, and to grieve.