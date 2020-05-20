By now, we have all heard about pandemic this and Coronavirus that until we are blue in the face. We are tired of hearing the big bad virus that is tearing through our community, so this week, we thought it would be good to highlight something good going on in our communities, graduation.
Though it is admittedly not what these seniors expected, the fact that schools are holding some sort of graduation proceedings is a miracle few of us expected when this whole thing began.
Students will graduate in small, individual ceremonies, which will then be placed into a video which will be edited together to form a normal graduation ceremony. We know that this is a sad way for these seniors who have worked so hard to get to this point in their lives, to then not get to share it with their friends who have been along for the ride with them, but given the circumstances, at least they will get a ceremony.
They deserve some sort of recognition, and this was the only way the schools could do this safely, and so this was the option they had to choose.
We are proud of these students, who are taking the next step in their lives and walking across that stage towards a bright future. We want to congratulate each and every one of them on a job well done and also, we encourage them to dream as big as they want because anything is possible if you set your mind to it.
So, our message to the Class of 2020 is that though this year did not turn out like you had anticipated, and it seemed like everything was going wrong, do not be discouraged. You made it, and you are going forth into the world to being your transition from teenagers to young adults. So enjoy it, because this is the start of a wonderful journey and it is one that you will be glad you took.