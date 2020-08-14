Drooping ears, wagging tails and slobbery tongues. This automatically conjures up images of your favorite dog breed.
Now, most all of us have had a pet dog at some point in our lives, and we have experienced the level of devotion that these creatures have towards their owners.
They are protective of us, and loyal as the day is long.
They imprint on us, see us as their family. This bond is truly special and there is not another one quite like it out there.
Many claim not to be dog people, but it is hard not to have a soft spot when that wet nose is in your face, making those, no pun intended, puppy dog eyes.
However, there is a downside to pet ownership. A dog's biology has it at a major disadvantage. It cannot live the lifespans that humans live. It seems that they stay around just long enough for people to get attached, and then they are gone.
However, no amount of time would ever suffice. That still does not make it any easier. Losing a dog is like losing a family member, and that is because it kind of is.
You took them in and raised them. You fed them, sheltered them, and in return, they offered you their love and devotion. There is a connection there.
However, if a dog is to outlive their owner, they will stick with them until the end. That is more than can be said for some people.
Yes, these are truly some fascinating creatures that we chose to bring in.
I mean think about it. Dogs are descendants of wolves that hunters trapped and domesticated hundreds of years ago. Now, we have little miniature wolves playing with our children and begging table scraps.
It is kind of funny in a way. However, it does not take away from the loyalty of these beasts. They may not speak the human language, but we all speak one singular language...love.