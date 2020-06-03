HOULKA -- Here’s an overview of the Houlka Attendance Center Senior Week 2020 events, including a list of award recipients, based on information provided by Senior Class Sponsor Carra Turner.
Monday, May 18:
Cap and Gown pictures were made at 10 a.m. at the Gym.
Everyone waited in their cars in the gym parking lot until called for pictures. Order forms were available. Orders were not required, but all seniors were expected to come have their picture made, because school officials plan to try to make a composite picture of some kind for the yearbook.
Tuesday, May 19: Senior Parade 6 p.m.
The Senior Parade took the place of the Senior Walk. Seniors wanting to participate were to meet at the school on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to line up.
They were to pull their vehicle (for the parade) in the cut-through that runs past the elementary walkway to the cafeteria, and pull in from the end down by the buses.
Students wishing to take part could drive or ride in or on a truck, gator, or golf cart. Students voted to wear jerseys or school shirts for the parade. They were encouraged to add a sign with their name so parade viewers could recognize them. Students were to have their own ride and maintain social distancing.
The parade began as students pulled out of the school drive and drove down Griffin Avenue to the town square. They turned left and traveled the south side of the square on 5th Avenue. They then took a right and traveled the west side of the square on Walker Street. They took another right at the north side of the square on 4th Avenue. They then turned left on Front Street to go to Hwy. 32. They drove east on Hwy. 32 and took a right on Oak Street to go back to the school.
Graduation: Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22
Each student had a 15-minute graduation slot. They were to arrive dressed and ready15 minutes before their scheduled time. Each student was allowed 10 people in addition to the graduate. Students and guests waited in their cars in the gym parking lot until their name was called. When their name was called they were directed where to go.
When each graduate’s name was called, just that person walked to the back patio behind the central office. The graduate’s guests were directed to the seating in front of the central office. Each guest had to have a ticket; the maximum was 10 guests.
Each graduate then walked through the central office building for the processional; the doors were propped open. Each graduate then stood front and center for a short welcome. Each graduate then moved to a seat while their awards and achievements were announced.
There was a short rose ceremony whereby each senior had three roses available at the ceremony to either give to family members in attendance or take with them to give to someone unable to attend. If a senior wished to give more than three roses they had to bring their own and have one of their 10 guests keep them until the ceremony.
Following the rose ceremony, each graduate was asked to stand at the center of the stage where their graduation was certified by the Superintendent and they moved their tassel from right to left. The ceremony then closed.
Family was allowed to take pictures briefly after the ceremony.
The following seniors received awards during the Houlka Attendance Center Senior Week 2020 Awards Day.
STUDENT NAME AWARD TITLE
Samantha Sartin Principal’s Honor Roll
Nathan Haley Principal’s Honor Roll
Jacob Martin Principal’s Honor Roll
Destiny Pratt Principal’s Honor Roll
Aaliyah Townsend Principal’s Honor Roll
Carrie Walls Principal’s Honor Roll
Jana Walls Principal’s Honor Roll
Hayden Winter Principal’s Honor Roll
Braxton Wright Principal’s Honor Roll
Makayla Brown Wildcat Award
James “J.J.” Tittle, Jr. Wildcat Award
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
STUDENT NAME AWARD TITLE
Diamond Turner Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Hannah Martin
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Karly Huffman Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Makayla Brown Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Jorge Gonzalez
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Micah Brown Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Da’Shun Berry Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Thomas Davis Superintendent’s Honor Roll
James Tittle, Jr.
Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Sam Zachary Superintendent’s Honor Roll
Diamond Turner Valedictorian
Karly Huffman Co-Salutatorian
Hannah Martin Co-Salutatorian
Makayla Brown Historian
Karly Huffman Hall of Fame
Jorge Gonzalez Hall of Fame
Hannah Martin Hall of Fame
Makayla Brown Honors Student
Karly Huffman
Honors Student
Jorge Gonzalez
Honors Student
Hannah Martin
Honors Student
Samantha Sartin
Honors Student
Amalie Wright
Honors Student
Diamond Turner
Honors Student
Sam Zachary Honors Student
Makayla Brown McCullough Humanitarian Scholarship
Diamond Turner Sydney Earp Memorial Scholarship
James Tittle, Jr Class of 1954 Scholarship
and
ICC Merit Scholarship
Karly Huffman
Chickasaw County Farm Bureau Scholarship
and
Jimmy Guy McDonald Memorial Scholarship
Abby Williams ICC Merit Scholarship
Da’Shun Berry Principal’s Award
Karly Huffman STAR Student
Melinda Kopp STAR Teacher
Sam Zachary Beta Club
Amalie Wright Beta Club
Hannah Martin Beta Club
Da’Shun Berry Beta Club
Diamond Turner Beta Club
Jorge Gonzalez Beta Club
Samantha Sartin Beta Club
Karly Huffman Beta Club
Makayla Brown Beta Club
Micah Brown Beta Club
Makayla Brown also received the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Scholarship.