HOULKA -- Here’s an overview of the Houlka Attendance Center Senior Week 2020 events, including a list of award recipients, based on information provided by Senior Class Sponsor Carra Turner.

Monday, May 18:

Cap and Gown pictures were made at 10 a.m. at the Gym.

Everyone waited in their cars in the gym parking lot until called for pictures. Order forms were available. Orders were not required, but all seniors were expected to come have their picture made, because school officials plan to try to make a composite picture of some kind for the yearbook.

Tuesday, May 19: Senior Parade 6 p.m.

The Senior Parade took the place of the Senior Walk. Seniors wanting to participate were to meet at the school on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to line up.

They were to pull their vehicle (for the parade) in the cut-through that runs past the elementary walkway to the cafeteria, and pull in from the end down by the buses.

Students wishing to take part could drive or ride in or on a truck, gator, or golf cart. Students voted to wear jerseys or school shirts for the parade. They were encouraged to add a sign with their name so parade viewers could recognize them. Students were to have their own ride and maintain social distancing.

The parade began as students pulled out of the school drive and drove down Griffin Avenue to the town square. They turned left and traveled the south side of the square on 5th Avenue. They then took a right and traveled the west side of the square on Walker Street. They took another right at the north side of the square on 4th Avenue. They then turned left on Front Street to go to Hwy. 32. They drove east on Hwy. 32 and took a right on Oak Street to go back to the school.

Graduation: Thursday, May 21 and Friday, May 22

Each student had a 15-minute graduation slot. They were to arrive dressed and ready15 minutes before their scheduled time. Each student was allowed 10 people in addition to the graduate. Students and guests waited in their cars in the gym parking lot until their name was called. When their name was called they were directed where to go.

When each graduate’s name was called, just that person walked to the back patio behind the central office. The graduate’s guests were directed to the seating in front of the central office. Each guest had to have a ticket; the maximum was 10 guests.

Each graduate then walked through the central office building for the processional; the doors were propped open. Each graduate then stood front and center for a short welcome. Each graduate then moved to a seat while their awards and achievements were announced.

There was a short rose ceremony whereby each senior had three roses available at the ceremony to either give to family members in attendance or take with them to give to someone unable to attend. If a senior wished to give more than three roses they had to bring their own and have one of their 10 guests keep them until the ceremony.

Following the rose ceremony, each graduate was asked to stand at the center of the stage where their graduation was certified by the Superintendent and they moved their tassel from right to left. The ceremony then closed.

Family was allowed to take pictures briefly after the ceremony.

The following seniors received awards during the Houlka Attendance Center Senior Week 2020 Awards Day.

STUDENT NAME AWARD TITLE

Samantha Sartin Principal’s Honor Roll

Nathan Haley Principal’s Honor Roll

Jacob Martin Principal’s Honor Roll

Destiny Pratt Principal’s Honor Roll

Aaliyah Townsend Principal’s Honor Roll

Carrie Walls Principal’s Honor Roll

Jana Walls Principal’s Honor Roll

Hayden Winter Principal’s Honor Roll

Braxton Wright Principal’s Honor Roll

Makayla Brown Wildcat Award

James “J.J.” Tittle, Jr. Wildcat Award

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

STUDENT NAME AWARD TITLE

Diamond Turner Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Hannah Martin

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Karly Huffman Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Makayla Brown Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Jorge Gonzalez

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Micah Brown Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Da’Shun Berry Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Thomas Davis Superintendent’s Honor Roll

James Tittle, Jr.

Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Sam Zachary Superintendent’s Honor Roll

Diamond Turner Valedictorian

Karly Huffman Co-Salutatorian

Hannah Martin Co-Salutatorian

Makayla Brown Historian

Karly Huffman Hall of Fame

Jorge Gonzalez Hall of Fame

Hannah Martin Hall of Fame

Makayla Brown Honors Student

Karly Huffman

Honors Student

Jorge Gonzalez

Honors Student

Hannah Martin

Honors Student

Samantha Sartin

Honors Student

Amalie Wright

Honors Student

Diamond Turner

Honors Student

Sam Zachary Honors Student

Makayla Brown McCullough Humanitarian Scholarship

Diamond Turner Sydney Earp Memorial Scholarship

James Tittle, Jr Class of 1954 Scholarship

and

ICC Merit Scholarship

Karly Huffman

Chickasaw County Farm Bureau Scholarship

and

Jimmy Guy McDonald Memorial Scholarship

Abby Williams ICC Merit Scholarship

Da’Shun Berry Principal’s Award

Karly Huffman STAR Student

Melinda Kopp STAR Teacher

Sam Zachary Beta Club

Amalie Wright Beta Club

Hannah Martin Beta Club

Da’Shun Berry Beta Club

Diamond Turner Beta Club

Jorge Gonzalez Beta Club

Samantha Sartin Beta Club

Karly Huffman Beta Club

Makayla Brown Beta Club

Micah Brown Beta Club

Makayla Brown also received the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors Scholarship.

