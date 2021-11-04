Warning: If you don’t like mysteries, stop reading now.
If you love history’s mysteries, well, keep reading.
The following column is factual; the events are true.
I’ve omitted the names to protect the innocent, and perhaps the guilty.
In the news business you meet all types – from Snoopy to Cujo -- from the best and the brightest, to, well, the subject of this column.
Long ago and far away in another state, and in many ways another lifetime, I used to work in the town where the events in this this column happened.
I changed jobs before this situation resolved itself, and I never learned how it came out. The answer is there, but I just need to unearth it.
If I ever do, I'll pass it along to you.
He was one of the biggest guys I ever met, but all that weight couldn't keep him grounded in reality.
I met him for the last time in a restaurant in the town where I used to work.
The bad news is that he weighed about 260 lbs. The good news is that he was only an inch above my 6 ft. There was no flab on him. He had the sort of hard-rubber muscle you find on a pro nose tackle.
The bench across the table from me groaned when he dropped his weight onto it.
I kept my hand close to a heavy glass ashtray because I wasn't sure where things were headed. Environmental weapons are where you find them. He was a man who often had a lit fuse. You never knew how long the fuse was, but you didn’t want to be around when it reached its end.
He regularly came to the attention of local law enforcement. I had written several articles that had upset him, and he had called more than once to give me a clear description of what he thought of them, and me.
This time, though, the storm had blown past. He was amiable enough when he sat down across from me, on what turned out to be one of the last days of his life.
We talked about the small things that make up table talk -- how the team was doing, local politics, and directly he left.
He was so much bigger than other people around him that it had given him a lifetime of confidence that nothing could happen to him.
He was just too big to be forced to do anything he didn't want to do. He was also too big to be stopped from doing whatever he wanted to do. He learned that at an early age, and grew up bending rules and people to his will.
It was a philosophy that earned him a long acquaintance with the law. He began as a young troublemaker. Over the years he ripened into a journeyman felon. He capped his career with a stay in the federal pen in Atlanta after lawmen dug up a stolen bulldozer buried in his back yard.
He was living, Cain-raising proof that when you go your own way and do what you please, you often do it alone.
His marriage had blown up some years ago, but for reasons best known to her, his ex-wife had stayed in the area.
It was a policy whose dividends were regular beatings when he came looking for her. And he looked frequently.
There wasn't much authorities could do. When they stationed a deputy at her house to guard her, he never showed. After the deputy left, he'd come by and work her over. By the time the deputy returned, he was gone.
The little nearby town they both came from wasn't much more than a paved main street. Its major industry was a casket factory.
The place was too small for him and her. But no place would ever be big enough for him and anyone he disliked.
And few things in life can whack a man's ego more than an ex-wife.
He was cocksure that the law couldn't catch him, and that he had nothing to fear from anyone less than half his size.
He learned, too late, never to mess with someone who has nothing left to lose.
He had forgotten that several ounces of weight will pull a trigger, and a pellet of lead lighter than the trigger's pull weight can kill.
One second he lived, and the next he was a large heap of fallen, cooling meat.
His ex-wife was indicted for the shooting, but no one was in a rush to judgment. Some area folks who might have staffed some future jury likely thought that, in John Grisham’s words, he needed killing.
When I left the area a half-year later the case had still not been tried.
They buried him in the fertile soil of the little town where he grew up.
He learned too late that pride is a height, and a fall from any height can kill.
He may well have begun his journey into eternity in a casket made by the town company.
If so, it was two town products meeting for the first, and final, time...