HOULKA —The Houlka Library recently received a monetary donation in memory of Martha Burt, Librarian Teri Hamilton and Dixie Regional Library System Director Regina Graham said this week.
The amount of the donation was not disclosed.
The donation allowed for a number of things. They included:
—The purchase of outdoor furniture.
—Contruction of a book drop in front of the library.
—Adding children’s books to the library.
—The purchase of two children’s computer tablets.
Hamilton provided some background information on the Burts, both of whom are deceased.
James A. Burt, Jr. was a 1939 graduate of Houlka High School, according to information provided by the family.
He married Martha McKee, who was teaching at Blue Mountain College at the time.
She was a Methodist preacher’s daughter who was always for the underdog. That passion reflected itself during her life, when she worked in the area of civil rights, family embers recalled.
Both later retired from the U. S. Postal Service and built their dream home in Houlka, according to information provided. by the family.
Martha was also an avid genealogist, and later donated a huge collection of books and other materials to the museum located in the historical school building.
Both wanted to do good things for Houlka, and the library was always dear to their hearts.
The Burt family wanted to honor the Burts by replacing the very old drop box at the library.
The family also honored the Burts by adding seating so patrons could have a seat to use Wi-Fi services at the library, and purchased two tablets for children to use.
Concluded Hamilton: “We are very thankful for any and all donations made to the library. Donations make it possible for many things from books to activities we have!”
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 1:53 pm
A receipt was sent to your email.