OKOLONA – The Chickasaw County Courthouse in Okolona will soon become the property of the county thanks to the Masonic Lodge giving the county the building.
The building, which stands on Main Street in Okolona, has been owned by the lodge and the county has leased the bottom two floors for court and county offices, however, they had been looking to potentially either acquire this building or construct a new, standalone courthouse in Okolona.
This was the more favorable of the options, and the lodge agreed.
The board approved signing the warranty deed during their meeting last week.
“I did talk to Belinda Stuart Architecture Firm yesterday, asking them to give me a preliminary overview,” said District 3 Supervisor Russell Brooks. “They did go over and inspect the courthouse in Okolona and said that it is structurally sound, and that they feel that it would be in our best interest to do that instead of building a new one.”
They said that there is historical preservation money available for the building, if it is owned by the county, but they could not use it if it is leased.
Brooks made the motion and District 4 Supervisor A.L. Adair seconded it. It passed unanimously.
Belinda Stuart Architecture Firm is expected to submit a plan for the building in the coming weeks.