Editor’s note: The following article was submitted by Houlka Mayor David Huffman.
”We have ongoing issues not just with kids but parents as well riding their ATVs on the streets. ATVs have been a primary mode of travel around here for so long most folks don’t understand they are not a legal means of transportation. Here are some thoughts on ATV safety for the public,” Mayor Huffman said this week.
The weather is warming, summer is just around the corner, school will be out soon, kids will be looking for activities to help pass the day. Do they have access to a “four-wheeler”? If yes, you might want to be aware of the dangers that four-wheelers can be to your kids and adults as well.
Every year in this country more than 135,000 individuals are injured in “reported” ATV-related accidents. The number of annual deaths is 700; sad, but one-third of these are children under the age of 16.
Causes of ATV accidents range from drunk driving, to speeding recklessly, to hill-climbing, to vehicle rollover; the list virtually goes on and on. These accidents are also caused due to some unsuspecting reasons, such as exceeding capacity on the ATV. Most ATVs are designed for only one person. Having a second and in some cases a third rider throws off the balance causing the driver to lose control.
ATV Safety Rules
An ATV is not a toy. Children should not be permitted to operate ATVs without specialized training and then they should be allowed to only operate an ATV of an appropriate size.
ATVs with an engine size of 70cc to 90cc should be operated by people at least 12 years of age.
ATVs with an engine size of greater than 90cc should only be operated by people at least 16 years of age.
Wear appropriate riding gear: DOT-, Snell ANSI-approved helmet, goggles, gloves, over-the-ankle boots, long-sleeve shirt and long pants.
Read owners manuals carefully.
ATVs are not made for multiple riders. Never carry anyone else on the ATV.
Any added attachments affect the stability, operating and braking of the ATV.
Just because an attachment is available doesn't mean that it can be used without increasing your risk of being injured.
Do not operate the ATV on streets, highways or paved roads.
Inspect your ATV:
Are tires and wheels in good condition?
Are controls and cable operational?
Does the chain have proper slack and is it lubricated?
Is riding gear (including a helmet) available and worn?
Additional safety related information can be found at https://atvsafety.org/.
“Source of information ATV Safety Institute”.