HOULKA – On Wednesday Dec. 4, legendary Houlka basketball coach Jimmy Guy McDonald died at age 71. He was a fixture on the sidelines of Houlka high school basketball ever since he took the head coaching position in 1971.
Coach Mac as he was usually called was a figurehead in junior varsity and varsity sports in north Mississippi for to 50 years. Starting his coaching career as an assistant in 1969, McDonald won a total of 1,772 split between the girls and boys team. Three of those games he won were state championships and one a Grand Slam title.
McDonald was eulogized on Saturday, Dec. 7 by many former players, friends and family members at the Houlka High School gym. The bleachers were filled with people who’s lives had been touched by the coach in some form or fashion throughout the years. Current coach of the Wildcats basketball team, Seth Burt, could barely hold back tears as he spoke kind words about his coach, friend and mentor.
“[Coach McDonald was] a true gentleman and a true professional and there ought to be more on this earth like him,” said coach Burt as he closed his portion of the eulogy.
During his time at Houlka coach McDonald won over 1,500 games but it was his kind heart that really shone and spoke to those in the community. One mourner talked about how during a very rough time in his life, his old coach came and knocked on his door just to make sure he was doing alright. Another way McDonald showed his big heart was by loving his family.
“Everyone knew him as a great coach, but I could have never asked for a better daddy,” said daughter Jill of the late basketball coach.
McDonald was a great man who will be missed by many in the north Mississippi area and beyond.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie; two children, Bradley and Jill; and two sisters, Bonnie Sappington and Vicki Homan.