HOUSTON – The annual Memorial Day program on the Houston Square saw a favorable turnout to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.
This year's program focused on those killed in the Korean War.
However, they also honored those killed in all other conflicts as well.
They also took time to recognize the living veterans present.
Gary Huffman gave a presentation of the history of the Korean War, often dubbed the “Forgotten War.”
Following the presentation, Johnny Kimbrough read the names of the dead, and the program closed with a moment of reverent silence as TAPS was played.
The dead from Chickasaw County included:
World War I:
John R. Brown
Moses A Brown
Silas Coleman
Elliot O Corley
John Cunningham
Jasper L Davis
Richard C Denton
Andrew Harris
Thomas J Holiday
Thomas BF Justice
William McConnell
Jacob S Nabors
David M Smith
Irving Taylor
World War II:
John L Akins
Charles E Allen
Thomas A Alred
Herbert Armour
Benjamin A Black
Garland D Blanton
Edward Branham
John R Captenter
Earlie L Corothers
Audie L Carter
Preston D Carter
A C Derrington
Charles A Dunagin
Graham E Golson
William T Herndon
Sherman Higginbotham
Earl D Hill
Hubert B House
Zack C Howard
Luther P Jolly
Mark R Jolly
John C Kendall
Robert W Kirby
Bunhan R Lancaster, Jr.
Ed Land
James H McKenney
Marion L McQuary
John R Montgomery
John T Moore
Curtis L Nabors, Sr.
Jessie C Nabors
Max L Neal
Otha C Ross
Durell Saxon
Jo B Sedberry, III
Sam H Smith
William D Sykes
Prim Thacker
Ray Vance
Oliver J Volk
Korea:
James A Armstrong
Charles M Bevels
J D Davis
Charles E Hood
Thomas J. Hulsey, Jr.
Clarence E Morgan
Wilma R Neal
Raymond N Reifer
Vietnam:
Leon V Fox
Lucion Gillispie, Jr
Harold D Gore
Allen A Griffin
Jimmy W Hamby
Fred L Hampton
James E Hill
Johnny R Holloway
Eugene Hunt
George M Wall