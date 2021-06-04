1

Johnny Kimbrough reads the names of the dead.

 By ROBERT SCOTT Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The annual Memorial Day program on the Houston Square saw a favorable turnout to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of their country.

This year's program focused on those killed in the Korean War.

However, they also honored those killed in all other conflicts as well.

They also took time to recognize the living veterans present.

Gary Huffman gave a presentation of the history of the Korean War, often dubbed the “Forgotten War.”

Following the presentation, Johnny Kimbrough read the names of the dead, and the program closed with a moment of reverent silence as TAPS was played.

The dead from Chickasaw County included:

World War I:

John R. Brown

Moses A Brown

Silas Coleman

Elliot O Corley

John Cunningham

Jasper L Davis

Richard C Denton

Andrew Harris

Thomas J Holiday

Thomas BF Justice

William McConnell

Jacob S Nabors

David M Smith

Irving Taylor

World War II:

John L Akins

Charles E Allen

Thomas A Alred

Herbert Armour

Benjamin A Black

Garland D Blanton

Edward Branham

John R Captenter

Earlie L Corothers

Audie L Carter

Preston D Carter

A C Derrington

Charles A Dunagin

Graham E Golson

William T Herndon

Sherman Higginbotham

Earl D Hill

Hubert B House

Zack C Howard

Luther P Jolly

Mark R Jolly

John C Kendall

Robert W Kirby

Bunhan R Lancaster, Jr.

Ed Land

James H McKenney

Marion L McQuary

John R Montgomery

John T Moore

Curtis L Nabors, Sr.

Jessie C Nabors

Max L Neal

Otha C Ross

Durell Saxon

Jo B Sedberry, III

Sam H Smith

William D Sykes

Prim Thacker

Ray Vance

Oliver J Volk

Korea:

James A Armstrong

Charles M Bevels

J D Davis

Charles E Hood

Thomas J. Hulsey, Jr.

Clarence E Morgan

Wilma R Neal

Raymond N Reifer

Vietnam:

Leon V Fox

Lucion Gillispie, Jr

Harold D Gore

Allen A Griffin

Jimmy W Hamby

Fred L Hampton

James E Hill

Johnny R Holloway

Eugene Hunt

George M Wall

