HOUSTON • The annual Memorial Day program on the square in Houston will be held on Monday, May 31 at 6 p.m. There will be patriotic music beginning at 5:45 as well.
However, this year, they are wanting to honor veterans who served in the Korean War.
For a number of reasons, including spotty record keeping, lack of a database and the fact that it was practically on the heels of World War II, there is no comprehensive record of Korean War Veterans in Chickasaw County, and that is where they need help.
If you or someone you know is a Korean War Veteran, your presence and theirs is requested at the program so that they may honor those who served in “The Forgotten War” as it is often referred to as.
Anyone who attends is asked to bring a lawn chair.