Houston, MS (38851)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Some icing possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 3 to 5 inches.