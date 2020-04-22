The Mississippi High School Activities Association announced last week that it will be suspending the rest of the spring sports seasons due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The MHSAA had previously stated that athletics would resume only if schools reconvened before the end of the semester. With Governor Tate Reeves announcing Tuesday that schools would in fact be closed for the remainder of the semester, it was not long before the MHSAA announced their decision to suspend athletics.
This is surely disappointing for many, but more especially seniors. They will not get to finish out their high school careers in school nor will they get to take the field again with their teammates.
COVID-19 has suspended athletic activities since the week of March 16. Many teams were either having amazing seasons and looking to continue the streak, or were having not so good seasons and hoping to turn it around after spring break.
Regardless, they will not get the opportunity as sporting activities can not resume until the start of the 2020-21 academic school year.
“I want to thank the Executive Committee and our Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for their excellent leadership and support through what has been an unprecedented crisis for our schools,” MHSAA Executive Director Don Hinton. “We are extremely fortunate to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care for our Mississippi students and schools. The safety and well-being of our students, school personnel and communities is always at the very top of our list of priorities. When Gov. Reeves made the announcement schools would be closed for the remainder of the current 2019-20 school year, both MHSAA leadership and the Executive Committee felt the time had come to cancel all activities and athletics as well.”
Hinton went on to add that the decision was not easy, and that this was a tough time for all involved.
“This is an extremely difficult day because we know how much work, dedication and sacrifice these students, coaches and their families have put into these sports and activities that are unable to finish their spring seasons. We join all of our schools in anticipation of a successful return to sports and activities in the fall of 2020. The MHSAA thanks everyone involved for their patience and understanding throughout this process.”
This follows the cancellation of spring football and archery earlier this year.