HOUSTON – Cody Mills is hitting the ground running as the new Extension Officer for Chickasaw County.
He started on Monday, Jan. 3.
His background lends perfectly to the position, and he feels that it has equipped him to meet the challenge.
“I grew up in a small town, Sturgis, Miss., not too far from here,” he said. “I was raised on a little family ranch we had, we raised beef cattle, roping steers, had horses. I was in the rodeo world growing up. During my high school years, I was involved with FFA and 4-H, so that's kind of what got me into Agriculture, but I was really always into it growing up, but getting into those programs made me want to carry on my career within Ag.”
He then went on to receive an education in what he had always known, Ag.
“I went to Mississippi State and got a Bachelor's Degree in Ag Science, I'm working on my Master's now, but I haven't really decided what my Master's will be yet, probably something with Extension more than likely.”
While pursuing his education, he knew there was one place he always wanted to end up, and now, thanks to Chickasaw County, he has realized that dream.
“I always knew I wanted to work for Extension, so I was lucky that when this position opened up, I applied and was offered the job.”
He has not had any difficulty adjusting to the new scenery as well, partly because he was already familiar with many people here.
“Chickasaw's not much different from home. Like I said, growing up in the rodeo world, I know a good bit of people around here, so I've got a lot of familiar faces and there are a lot of people I don't know. I've enjoyed it.”
While getting the job was definitely the first, and arguably the most important, step, he also has a plan of how he wants to impact the area for the better while here.
“I want to help out with the 4-H youth programs, because I think working with youth and getting them involved with Ag is a huge deal, so that's one of the things I want to do is get youth involved in Ag, and then of course we have a lot of beef cattle around here, and my background's in cattle, I want to do things for the beef producers, so that's kind of what I want to gear things towards.”