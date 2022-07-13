Every July 4 holiday period, some folks always seem to complain about roadblocks held by law enforcement officers.
Of course, they also complain every other time roadblocks are held.
To quote the fast food restaurant ad catchline popular several years ago: "Where’s the beef?"
It doesn’t seem that big a hassle to wait in line for a few minutes at a checkpoint, dig into your pocket or purse, find your driver's license and proof of insurance and display it to an officer.
For that minor inconvenience, consider what you get in return.
The roadblocks help get drunk drivers off the road. That cuts the chances some drunken/ drugged sot will run into you, hurting or killing you or yours.
During the 2021 enforcement period, officers from the Mississippi Highway Patrol's Troop F— which covers Pontotoc and eight surrounding counties — focused on speeders, distracted drivers and those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Troop F officers issued 904 citations, including 40 DUIs. They also investigated eight collisions which produced seven injuries.
The checkpoints also catch uninsured motorists.
Remember, drunken drivers and uninsured ones are two reasons your insurance rates are as high as they are.
Those roadblocks also produce a lot of DUI tickets. The volume of those tickets can lead to receipts of federal DUI enforcement grants through the Department of Public Safety.
The roadblocks also generate drug cases, due to assorted illegal substances that may be found in a stopped vehicle. Some of the fines those cases produce may go to the arresting officer's department for upgraded equipment, better training, or perhaps additional personnel.
Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics pays money for drug buys and to pay informants. Those “buys” take illegal drugs off the street, no longer available to wreak death and misery.
Of course, many of those informants developed a sudden desire to talk — a cracked egg whose insides flowed out like a yellow yolk --after officers discovered felonious amounts of illegal narcotics at a traffic stop or checkpoints.
Tickets — whether for drugs or more routine cases — can also help smaller police or sheriff’s departments. Some of the smaller departments in this area are run on a very tight budget, and there are generally many worthwhile places to put whatever money comes from traffic citations.
Who says crime doesn’t pay? Crime fines help pay for better law enforcement. Don’t do the crime if you can’t pay the fine.
One officer was quoted as saying that during the 2 1/2 years he’s been chief, the department has gotten two cars, a Taser and portable breath tester, all with seized drug money.
So, the next time you’re stopped at a roadblock, ask yourself who benefits from roadblocks and tickets that produce income which helps officers better protect and serve?
For the answer, look in the rear-view mirror.