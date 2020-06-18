HOUSTON – The Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus is pleased to announce its annual scholarship recipients. Each year the caucus awards 14 scholarship awards in the amount of $1,000 each to graduating high school seniors who will attend a Mississippi university, college or community college.
The scholarship recipient from Chickasaw County is Jermaya Davenport, a recent graduate of Houston High School.
The scholarships are awarded based on the following criteria:
Application completion and presentation
Student biography
Letters of recommendation
Written essay
This year's essay topic was, “Redefining County Government Success: The Innovative Role of Elected Officials to Influence and Impact Local Communities.”
The purpose of the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Minority Caucus is to:
“Develop pragmatic leadership; improve the quality of local government by fostering an attitude to become pro-active, bound by public needs and not by political favors in solving problems; forge concerns about the enhancement of the quality of life throughout the state of Mississippi concerning jobs, education, economic opportunities and a constant increasing standard of living for all Mississippians; and to secure the future for tomorrow's generation.”
A complete list of the 2020 scholarship recipients can be found at www.mssupervisors.org/minority-caucus.