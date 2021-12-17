We often hear the word misinformation thrown about here and there, anytime someone doesn't necessarily agree with something, or wants to twist something to their own agenda.
As such, it has desensitized many of us to actual misinformation that is ever-present in our everyday lives.
You might ask what I mean? Well, allow me to explain.
When we tune into the national news, odds are we will hear some sort of misinformation.
I am not talking about one particular network, no, I am talking about all of them.
Every single one uses this misinformation to support their agenda.
Fox for example leans towards a more conservative base, whereas CNN leans more towards a liberal/progressive base. Both networks will tell what they know their views will want to hear.
This has become more and more of an issue in the last five years or so.
It is especially prevalent in election years as well.
The left leaning networks will say what it will take to convince people to vote for their candidate and the right leaning will do the same.
It seems that the goal is to misinform as many as possible because a misinformed voter is a compliant voter.
This is not exclusive to television though.
The rise of social media led to the rise of misinformation.
It is easy for one to get on Facebook and see multiple articles that echo their exact thoughts on something, but this is no accident. There is an algorithm that learns what you like to make sure that more of it appears on your time line. The same is being done for someone who lands on the opposite side of the argument as well. Both cementing to the individual that they are right, while neither of them are getting the full story. It instead pits them against each other in a battle that can't be won because nether have all the information, but they are less concerned with what is happening and more concerned with winning the argument, so they ignore the real problems.
The media uses this to their advantage too.
However, this angers me. As a journalist, I take my job very seriously, but people like the aforementioned ones, give us a bad name. They twist the facts when, in reality, they are supposed to be reporting them.
I have a motto, “It is not my job to tell you what to think, but to make you think.”
I do not believe in making the news, only reporting it.
I want to present the facts to you and let you make your own determination on what you think about them, not tell you what you should think about them.
There is a page for opinions, and it isn't page one.
No, I, like everyone else, have opinions on things, but I try my hardest to keep those opinions out of my writing unless in pieces like this. I don't want you to know what I think because it could, even inadvertently, influence how you perceive the news I report.
I want you to have a clean slate, at least as far as I am concerned, when viewing our local news.
Now, I acknowledge that sometimes people have their preconceived thoughts towards say certain elected officials or policies that we may report on, and as such, they will find the negative in anything that is said or done regarding them. I know it happens, and I know that there's really nothing I can do to change that because people will believe what they want to believe more often than not. However, I seek to work as a sort of intermediary between the two, presenting the story so that they can potentially find common ground and maybe even agree. When we all work together, it is to the benefit of not only Houston or Houlka or Okolona, but to Chickasaw County, and that is our goal, to bring the people of Chickasaw County together instead of driving them apart.
So, I would like to encourage all of you to do your own research instead of relying exclusively on the media to tell you what to think, you'll be surprised at the difference it can make.