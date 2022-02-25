HOULKA -- Haley Thomas, 17, of Houlka, who was last seen before dawn Sunday, July 25, was found Wednesday, Feb. 23, and is now back with her family, she and her mother, Toni Cooper, said last week.
“She was found by U. S. Marshals, and members of the family went and got her. She was found several hours away, but we can’t say where she was because the case remains under investigation,” Cooper said.
Haley said she was staying with friends but declined to identify them.
No charges have been filed at this time in the case. The investigation remains ongoing, both mother and daughter said.
Said Haley: “I was found healthy, and wasn’t hurt in any way. Leaving was my idea, no one lured me away, and no one made me do anything.”
She declined to detail the reasons she left, but added, “I was struggling with things in myself, and I needed to get better mentally.”
She declined to say who picked her up from her house last July and carried her away, and whether that person was male or female. “All I can say is that it was a close friend I’ve known for years.”
Said Toni: “She wasn’t working when she was located. She was well taken care of, even though we didn’t know it at the time. Even though we missed her, we’re appreciative for how well she was looked after, because that contributed to a successful outcome in this case,” Cooper said.
Haley said if she hadn’t been located, “I was planning a trip home closer to my 18th birthday.”
At the time of her disappearance, Thomas was entered on NCIC and her picture given to Tupelo television station WTVA.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department, former Houlka Police Chief Phillip Smith, and current Chief Mike Ford all helped in the investigation.
“I want to express my appreciation for the work the Marshals and MBI put in on this case. They helped bring my daughter back to me,” Cooper said.
Haley echoed similar sentiments about the Marshals: “They had patience with me, and I really appreciate that.”
Toni last saw her daughter Monday, July 25 of last year about 2 a.m. She hugged her mother and said, "I love you." She then went back into her room.
When Cooper woke up a little after 10 that morning, she yelled Haley’s name but didn't get an answer.
“She was gone. Someone had picked her up. Everything in her room but her bed, dresser and TV was gone,” Cooper said.
Cooper and Thomas' aunt, Lisa Turley, tried to contact Thomas after she left, but her phone was deactivated and her computer wiped clean.
“I need to know she’s OK," Turley said at the time. "That she’s safe, she’s got somewhere to lay her head, got something to eat. Not knowing is killing me.”
Haley was a straight A student and Beta Club junior member when she vanished. She would have been a rising junior at Houlka Attendance Center.
She declined to say if she continued her schooling while she was gone.
She said she plans to finish school, but declined to say where that might be.
Said Haley: “This whole experience changed me for the better. I’m in a lot better place, and it brought me a lot closer to the people that I love. That’s all I can say for now.”