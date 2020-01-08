STARKVILLE • Mississippi State has fired coach Joe Moorhead after only two seasons. This comes after the loss to Louisville in the Music City bowl on New Year’s Eve.
While this move may come as a surprise to some, it seems that most State fans online are okay, if not happy, with the firing.
Moorhead took over for the Bulldogs after the 2017 departure of Dan Mullen to Florida. With a record of 14-12, Moorhead has become the only head coach at Mississippi State to be fired with a 100% win rate against their rivals at the University of Mississippi.
This decision on paper does not look like a smart one. However, even with a winning record with the Bulldogs, there was definitely an issue when it came to hard calls, or big name opponents. With only two wins against a ranked opponent, it is easy to see where fans angry feelings are coming from.
This decision come just over a month after the University of Mississippi fired their head coach, Matt Luke.
Athletic director John Cohen announced that Tony Hughes will be taking over as interim head coach at the same press conference announcing Moorhead’s firing.
It is unclear when a decision will be made in regards to a replacement.