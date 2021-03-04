The weather in Mississippi is often joked about, but the last few weeks have been an excellent example of how the jokes are a little closer to reality than many folks realize.
Two weeks ago we experienced not one, but two winter storms that pelted the area back to back with an amount of ice that has not been seen in this area since the late 90's.
Structures were damaged and vehicles ran off the road due to the accumulation.
We were, many of us, trapped in our homes for an entire week, and might I add it was the longest week ever.
Flash forward just a week and the ice is completely gone, except for a few lingering piles here and there, and the temperature is near 80 degrees. We have already gotten a couple of inches of rain and more is on the way.
We have the opportunity for severe weather on Sunday.
How crazy is this?!
Its like the weather can't decide what it wants to wear to dinner, so it just keeps trying on different outfits seeing which one really compliments its eyes.
No, but all joking aside, its a common phrase around here, and I don't know the origin of this phrase and to be honest probably no one does, but it goes something like “If you don't like the weather in Mississippi, just wait, it'll change.”
I am paraphrasing of course, but its almost an exact description of what we are experiencing right now.
I remember back in 2008, when we were hit with a snow storm in March, the beginning of Tornado Season.
In fact, we are fast approaching tornado season here, and that is when the weather really becomes a concern of mine.
I hate tornadoes, and this time of year always has me on edge.
This is equally bad when, in Mississippi, tornado season is merely a suggestion, because Mother Nature seems incapable of reading a calendar correctly. We see the threat of tornadoes rear its ugly head all year long, regardless of season.
The fact of the matter is, we go to bed at night wondering what the weather is going to do, and I wonder if the weather does the same, because it seems to make decisions on the fly.
Y'all stay safe and watch out for tornadoes, because after all, you live in Mississippi.