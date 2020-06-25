JACKSON, Miss. – Residents of Hancock, Rankin, Chickasaw, Union, Clarke and Hinds counties and surrounding communities can be tested for COVID-19 this week and next week as the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Mississippi State Department of Health continue efforts to stem virus transmission by setting up one-day, drive-through collection sites.
One-day collection sites previously announced for this week are in Clarke, Oktibbeha, Wayne , Leflore , Pontotoc, Stone, Noxubee and Quitman counties.
Anyone can be tested who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat; or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus.
Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. Or, they can call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site most convenient.
Appointment-only testing has been offered since a daily testing site was established March 24 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. On June 1, that testing operation moved to the West Street Farmers Market at Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. One-day sample collections are being offered at selected sites statewide.
Testing hours at the West Street Farmers Market are 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. daily except Sunday. Testing hours at one-day sites are noon-4 p.m.
The newest testing sites for Friday, June 26:
• Hancock County: Hancock County Courthouse, 8450 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis
• Chickasaw County: Okolona Vocational Complex, 605 N. Church St., Okolona
The newest testing sites for Saturday, June 27:
• Rankin County: Pearl High School, 500 Pirates Cove, Pearl
• Union County: Union County Fairgrounds, 112 Fairgrounds Circle, New Albany
The newest testing sites for Monday, June 29:
• Clarke County: Greenhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1240 Mississippi 510, Shubuta
• Hinds County: Edwards Community Center, 108 Mount Moriah Road, Edwards
The previously announced testing sites for Wednesday, June 24:
• Pontotoc County: Pontotoc County Agri-Center, 430 C.J. Hardin Jr. Drive, Pontotoc
• Stone County: State Medical Needs Shelter, 1640 Coy Ave., Wiggins
The previously announced testing sites for Thursday, June 25:
• Noxubee County: Noxubee Civic Center, 16291 U.S. 45, Macon
• Quitman County: Lambert City Hall, 831 Scott Ave., Lambert
Hundreds of people in Mississippi communities have taken advantage of the UMMC/MSDH drive-through collection sites. Those numbers include, as of the end of the day June 22, a total 4,565 people at 111 one-day testing sites statewide, plus another 8,692 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds and West Street Farmers Market, for a total of 13,257 tested.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate mobile testing sites. During drive-through testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.