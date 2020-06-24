HOUSTON -- No injuries were reported after fire heavily damaged a house early Monday afternoon, June 15.
The Houston Fire Department was dispatched to 497 CR 31 about 12:07 p.m. Monday. Volunteer firefighters from the Thorn and Rhodes Chapel departments soon arrived to back up Houston.
Firefighters found smoke and fire showing from the brick house. They entered the house and discovered fire in the utility room area had spread into an attic, Houston Fire Chief Jonathan Blankenship said.
Mother Nature helped out courtesy of a brief rainstorm. Although the rain didn’t last, it helped firefighters bring the blaze under control about 12:55 p.m. They secured from the scene about 1:30 p.m.
The fire chief said the area of the house where the fire was located sustained heavy damage, while the rest of the structure sustained severe smoke and heat damage.
There were no damages to vehicles, pets or outbuildings, firefighters said.
Charity Holmes told firefighters she was in the back of the house when the fire began. She said she heard a “pop” and the house then began filling with smoke.
Chief Blankenship said the fire’s point of origin was the utility room. The cause is undermined, he said.
“We appreciate the quick, efficient help we got from Thorn and Rhode’s Chapel firefighters,” he said.
Firefighters said the house is now unlivable, and put Holmes in touch with the Red Cross.
Firefighters returned to station about 1:30 p.m.