HOULKA – Emergency responders were dispatched to a structure fire at 501 5th Avenue in Houlka at 12: 34 p.m. on Monday, June 29.
The blaze, which started and was contained in the attic of the home, was logged under control at 2 p.m.
Houlka, Houston and Thorn Fire Departments were originally dispatched to the scene, however, Okolona and Beckham (Pontotoc) also arrived on scene to assist.
“It was an attic fire that was contained to the attic,” said Houston Fire Chief and County Fire Coordinator, Jonathan Blankenship. “There was a lot of damage to the roof and attic area.”
He went on to mention that many of the contents of the home were able to be saved. These included furniture, clothes and many others.
There were no injuries caused by the blaze.
The biggest problem the firefighters faced was being short of people.
“We were really short-handed,” said Blankenship. “We need volunteers.”
He praised the work by the people who were there though.
“Everybody was working really hard. The community really stepped up as well. There were several people from the Houlka community that came over just to help. A couple of business men, town workers, whatever, they just came over there to help do what they could. We appreciate all of that too.”
He stated his appreciation for the volunteers, firefighters and public, who showed up to help them, stating that there was many factors working against them being there, but they came anyway.
“We appreciate everybody that came. It was hot, right in the middle of the day, and not the best time at all, but we appreciate everything they did and all of the hard work.”
It is unknown what caused the fire.