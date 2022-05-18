HOUSTON – Houston will once again be treated to live music, this time on the Square, thanks to the Moonlight Magnolia Summer Concert Series.
The series kicked off on Saturday, April 23 during the Flywheel Festival, with a performance by Brassfield.
The opening act this time will be The Billy Taylor Band, a local band, and the headliner will be Legends of the Blues.
“The Moonlight Magnolia Concert Series is a four-part music festival, and this will be the second concert in the festival,” said Kirbi Dendy. “it’s the first on the square and we’re really excited about it being downtown.”
She said that it is great to have live music back in Houston, especially coming off of the success of the Levitt Amp Concert Series last year.
“We’re happy to have entertainment and music back in Houston, people really enjoyed it last year, and music just brings people together.”
The series is a joint effort between The City of Houston, the Council of the Arts and the Chickasaw Development Foundation. It is also helped by sponsorships from numerous local businesses, which she said were too many to name.
“We are so thankful for the local sponsors. There are way to many to name, but we are so grateful to each one of them.”
All of the concerts start at 7:30, however, there will sometimes be extra events before the concerts.
This week will also have food trucks there including crawfish, Lulu’s Delta Steak and authentic Mexican cuisine. The crawfish will be ready about 4 p.m.
“We are just encouraging everyone to come downtown and spend the day and then stay for the concert.”
Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair.
The idea to bring live music back was a no brainer, but it was a process making it all come together.
“Moonlight Magnolia came together with several groups, including the city, really just wanting to provide entertainment and something to do in Downtown Houston. Everyone seemed to enjoy the summer music and we decided that this would be something that, if we did monthly instead of weekly, we could really focus on them and make them great events.”
The other noticeable difference between the Moonlight Magnolia Series and The Levitt Amp Series is the location.
“Moving it downtown was a big deal that we wanted to make happen. If you’re driving through town, you might not necessarily go by Legion Lake, but if you’re driving through town and you see a concert going on, you’re probably going to stop, and also, another goal is of course to keep people in Houston. It is also something fun to do in Houston on a Saturday night, I’m excited about that!”
The last two concerts will be Choctaw Ridge and the Selma Boys on June 11 and The Outlaw Apostles on July 2, which is also Homecoming.