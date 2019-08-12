HOUSTON – The Houston Hilltoppers played their annual practice/scrimmage with one difference, instead of playing at midnight on Friday, they played at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
The game took place on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Hilltoppers’ field on the campus of Houston High School. They started the morning off with some stretches and general exercises.
The team then broke into assigned groups. They rotated between stations working on their tackling skills. Two stations worked with tackling dummies and the other two did player-on-player tackling drills.
After a while of working on the drills, it was time to apply their skill to the field in a scrimmage. The coaches divided players up into two teams and rotated players off of the sidelines. They ran various plays too test the readiness of both the offense and the defense.
Fans gathered in the stands to cheer on the Toppers and watch them prepare for the upcoming season.
The team still has a few things that they need to work on a bit more, but that is normal for teams around this time of the year. Overall, they looked good on both sides of the ball, but the true test will be that first game. Only then will they know if they are truly prepared for another season.
The Toppers kick off their season on Aug. 23 at home against Pontotoc.