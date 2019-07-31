Almost everyone has watched a movie. Some of us, a few more than others, but none the less. I have always been a movie buff, at least that is what I like to call it, but I’m sure there are others out there with a much less appealing name for it. I was even a film studies minor in college. My movie collection consists of over 1,000 movies, and I am still collecting.
Movies draw massive crowds to the theaters, and it is almost commonplace for a blockbuster film to make upwards of $100 million during a box office run. Even more impressive, this year alone, Marvel Studios has had three movies release. All three of these movies made more than $1 billion dollars at the box office. Used to be this was unheard of. But what makes movies so appealing to the audiences?
In my honest opinion, it is because movies now a days are a spectacle. Each director and production company are constantly pursuing the most cutting edge of technology. Whether it be picture, sound or some other aspect of the viewing experience, almost every film released is, or at least claims to use the newest and most advanced tech.
I believe that there is another reason that draws us to the screens. Perhaps one we are not aware of, but instead is on the subconscious level. I believe that every human has the desire for adventure. To break away from the everyday hum drum and explore a world where there are infinite possibilities. I believe movies are the easiest way for us to do so. We can’t go out and see dinosaurs in our front yard, but in a movie, they stomp around in front of us as if it were commonplace. The vast majority of us may never see space, but on the silver screen, its like we’re drifting through the cold loneliness ourselves.
In short, we all have an innate desire to see the unseeable, and movies are our remedy. We can use them as a window into another world. We can use them to escape the problems we face in our day-to-day lives and just live in that moment. For two hours...we are captivated.