HOUSTON -- Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson will be speaking in Houston on Tuesday, April 27.
The event is being hosted by the Chickasaw County Republican Women and there are limited tickets available.
Anyone looking to get tickets is asked to contact Margaret Futral, Diane Clark or Joyce East to enquire about getting them.
There will be a light lunch and a meet and greet with Watson.
Candidates from the upcoming general elections are being allowed to speak as well, and Watson plans to remain for their speeches as well.