JACKSON • The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.
Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department locations below. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary.
Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.
Here's where testing will take place in our coverage area:
Monday, Aug. 24
Alcorn
Chickasaw-Houston
Tuesday, Aug. 25
Pontotoc
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Lafayette
Thursday, Aug. 27
Marshall
Oktibbeha
Friday, Aug. 28
Union
Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center, and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Farmer's Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/CoronaVirus/COVID-19-Testing/Home.html.