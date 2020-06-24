Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
James J Bean – Houston
Brianna Makayla Boyd – Okolona
Madeline N. Burdine – Houston
William Austin Burdine – Houston
Robert Evans Calabrese – Houlka
Benjamin Reed Clark – Houston
Jarret Cole Davidson – Houlka
Tevin Tyquan Deale – Houlka
Elizabeth Elaine Duncan – Houston
Clay Griffin Faulkner – Houston
Paige Ellen Graves – Houlka
Victoria Grace Graves – Houston
Jackson Hayes Harrell – Houston
Katie Marie Hays – Okolona
Kyanna Breyon Hollin – Houlka
Justin Walker Kimbrough – Houston
R'Najee Ariel Matthews – Okolona
Christopher Jake McGregor – Houlka
Madison Lee'Ellen Mitchell – Woodland
Jessie Wayne Moore – Houston
Jake McGehee Nelson – Okolona
Ajay Shailesh Patel – Houston
James Brian Scott – Woodland
Joshua Adam Scott – Woodland
Morrisa Claire Shettles – Houston
Madison Hunter Vail – Houston
Sara Faye Washington – Houlka
Mariah Jade Whitlock – Okolona
Courtney K Yates – Woodland
Kendall Grace Young – Okolona
Below is the Mississippi State University Deans’ List for the 2020 spring semester for your county.
Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Edgar M Bedolla – Houston
Aquana Quandesha Brownlee – Houston
Queen Amillion Buchanan – Houston
Andre Treshun Evans – Houston
Victoria Paige Ferguson – Houston
Shimaya Kiunshae Gathings – Okolona
Alyssa Michelle Gillespie – Okolona
Luke Anthony Hancock – Houston