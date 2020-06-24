Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

James J Bean – Houston

Brianna Makayla Boyd – Okolona

Madeline N. Burdine – Houston

William Austin Burdine – Houston

Robert Evans Calabrese – Houlka

Benjamin Reed Clark – Houston

Jarret Cole Davidson – Houlka

Tevin Tyquan Deale – Houlka

Elizabeth Elaine Duncan – Houston

Clay Griffin Faulkner – Houston

Paige Ellen Graves – Houlka

Victoria Grace Graves – Houston

Jackson Hayes Harrell – Houston

Katie Marie Hays – Okolona

Kyanna Breyon Hollin – Houlka

Justin Walker Kimbrough – Houston

R'Najee Ariel Matthews – Okolona

Christopher Jake McGregor – Houlka

Madison Lee'Ellen Mitchell – Woodland

Jessie Wayne Moore – Houston

Jake McGehee Nelson – Okolona

Ajay Shailesh Patel – Houston

James Brian Scott – Woodland

Joshua Adam Scott – Woodland

Morrisa Claire Shettles – Houston

Madison Hunter Vail – Houston

Sara Faye Washington – Houlka

Mariah Jade Whitlock – Okolona

Courtney K Yates – Woodland

Kendall Grace Young – Okolona

Below is the Mississippi State University Deans’ List for the 2020 spring semester for your county.

Deans’ List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Edgar M Bedolla – Houston

Aquana Quandesha Brownlee – Houston

Queen Amillion Buchanan – Houston

Andre Treshun Evans – Houston

Victoria Paige Ferguson – Houston

Shimaya Kiunshae Gathings – Okolona

Alyssa Michelle Gillespie – Okolona

Luke Anthony Hancock – Houston

