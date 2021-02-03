HOUSTON -- The following cases were heard during the Thursday, Jan. 28 session of Houston Municipal Court. The presiding judge was Garry Turner.
Municipal Court is held at the Police Department. The court routinely meets the second and fourth Thursdays monthly. It handles misdemeanor cases of less than $1,000.
The term FTA means an individual failed to appear in court.
The cases were as follows:
--Martaycs Qtyll Willis- FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Christopher Judon- No Proof of Insurance-Guilty-$396.50.
--Christopher Judon-No Driver’s License-Guilty-$197.
--Matthew Hunter Bagwell- FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Heather Holt- Disturbing the Peace-Guilty-$282.75.
--Tammie Marie Hill- Shoplifting-Guilty-$432.75.
--Kenyatta Brown-FTA-Issue Warrant.
--Michael Lane Huffman Jr.- FTA- Issue Warrant.
--Anthony Seals- FTA-Issue Warrant.
--Teresa June Williams- Running Stop Sign-Guilty-$196.50.