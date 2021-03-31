CHICKASAW COUNTY – The primaries for the municipal elections in Chickasaw will be held on Tuesday, April 6.
Of the four municipalities in Chickasaw, two of them will take to the polls on Tuesday, Houston and Okolona.
Houston will only have one race on the ballot, and that is alderman of Ward 3. It will be a Republican primary between incumbent Frank Thomas and his challenger Matthew Callahan.
The other races for Houston will be decided during the general election in June.
Voters in Houston will cast their ballot at the Civic Center at Joe Brigance Park.
Okolona on the other hand will have numerous races on the ballot.
They include:
Mayor Democratic Primary:
Sherman R. Carouthers
Eldridge “J.” Lowe
Ward 1 Democratic Primary:
Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey
Sarah Bean
Jesse James Carouthers
Anthony M. Hicks
Dustin Russell
Ward 2 Democratic Primary:
Bennett Moore
Angela Lavette Gardner
Ward 3 Democratic Primary:
Jarvis Brumby
Louise Floyd Cole
Ward 4 Democratic Primary:
Imogene Armstrong
Marsha M. Gates
Ward 5 Democratic Primary:
Mary L. Gates
Robert Matt Hughes
Ward 6 Democratic Primary:
Shirley Bogan
Aundra Thomas
Austin White
Corey Young
City Marshall Democratic Primary:
Tommie J. Ivy Sr.
William Randle Jr Aka Booman
Voters in Okolona will cast their ballots at City Hall.
The Towns of Woodland and Houlka have already set their boards for the upcoming term.
Houlka was set to have a race for mayor, however, incumbent Jimmy Kelly announced that he was dropping out of the race.