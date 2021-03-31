CHICKASAW COUNTY – The primaries for the municipal elections in Chickasaw will be held on Tuesday, April 6.

Of the four municipalities in Chickasaw, two of them will take to the polls on Tuesday, Houston and Okolona.

Houston will only have one race on the ballot, and that is alderman of Ward 3. It will be a Republican primary between incumbent Frank Thomas and his challenger Matthew Callahan.

The other races for Houston will be decided during the general election in June.

Voters in Houston will cast their ballot at the Civic Center at Joe Brigance Park.

Okolona on the other hand will have numerous races on the ballot.

They include:

Mayor Democratic Primary:

Sherman R. Carouthers

Eldridge “J.” Lowe

Ward 1 Democratic Primary:

Doris Ann-Lowe Bailey

Sarah Bean

Jesse James Carouthers

Anthony M. Hicks

Dustin Russell

Ward 2 Democratic Primary:

Bennett Moore

Angela Lavette Gardner

Ward 3 Democratic Primary:

Jarvis Brumby

Louise Floyd Cole

Ward 4 Democratic Primary:

Imogene Armstrong

Marsha M. Gates

Ward 5 Democratic Primary:

Mary L. Gates

Robert Matt Hughes

Ward 6 Democratic Primary:

Shirley Bogan

Aundra Thomas

Austin White

Corey Young

City Marshall Democratic Primary:

Tommie J. Ivy Sr.

William Randle Jr Aka Booman

Voters in Okolona will cast their ballots at City Hall.

The Towns of Woodland and Houlka have already set their boards for the upcoming term.

Houlka was set to have a race for mayor, however, incumbent Jimmy Kelly announced that he was dropping out of the race.

