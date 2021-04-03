CHICKASAW – The Primary Elections for the municipalities in Chickasaw County were held on Tuesday, April 6.
However, due to the printing schedule of the Chickasaw Journal, the results will not be printed until the following week, April 14.
While they will not be printed, the results may be viewed online at the Chickasaw Journal's website the week of.
Houston and Okolona were the only two municipalities that had races appearing on the primary ballots this time around.
Houlka and Woodland already had their boards set and were not holding a primary or general election.
In Houston, Ward 3 held its Republican Primary, wherein Matthew Callahan faced off against incumbent Frank Thomas.
In Okolona, there were Democratic Primaries in every office, and the runoff, if necessary, will be on April 27.
The offices for Okolona included Mayor, Aldermen for all six wards and City Marshall.
With numerous candidates throwing their hat in for each position, it seems likely that a runoff will be necessary.
For more information about the elections, keep an eye on the Chickasaw Journal website and Facebook Page.